What kind of people tear babies from their mothers?

The other day I was watching one of those old WWII movies and these Jewish mothers were being lined up by Nazis and their babies were being taken away from them. The babies and children were going to separate camps from their mothers. One baby was being breast fed when the Nazi reached down and took away the child. I was thinking that we did such a great thing ridding the world of these kinds of animals.
Then I realized that I wasn’t watching an old movie, I was watching the news. Those Nazis were actually American government agents. Then I see where these children are being housed in what amounts to a prison ward, but the ones we see are only the ones ages 10-17, and that made me wonder what and where are those babies and children up to 10 years old? And then I thought about what is happening with the girls?
Are they in camps, or have they been sold to the highest bidder to become slave labor or worse?
This is America. We don’t do these things. We are not Nazis, are we?
Charlie Lockett, Modesto
