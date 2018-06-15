Holding children in prison? What does our flag now stand for?

How ironic it is that our flag, a symbol of “the land of the free and the home of the brave” is boldly painted on a wall in a detention center where over a thousand innocent young people are being held in a prison-like setting. Perhaps it is also time to cover or eradicate the words at the base of the Statue of Liberty, “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shores.” It is no longer true. I, for one, am ashamed.
Glenore Flanders, Turlock
