Trump’s bow to North Korea looks like appeasement from here

Sept. 30, 1938, British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain flies to Munich, Germany. He returns to London waving a piece of paper and declares this means “peace for our time.” The problem, of course, was that Hitler was smarter than Chamberlain and also a master liar and manipulator. The Munich agreement was totally worthless and World War II began less than a year later. Fast forward to 2018 and change the names to Trump, Jong-un and Singapore. If President Trump returns to Washington waving a piece of paper, perhaps we should all get our affairs in order.
Michael King, Modesto
