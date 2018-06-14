It’s still America the Beautiful, and we should take it back

America? Are you talking about my America? Our America? America The Beautiful? Look what Scott Pruittt, “administrator” of the Environmental Protection Agency, is doing to our America. His slime trail leads back to a Trump administration that could be declared a toxic super-fund site.
Do we still see our nation as the moral, military and economic leader of the free world? Ask leaders in Canada, Australia, Mexico and Europe. Can you ignore the adulation coming from Russia, North Korea and the Republican Party?
Our America now is held enthralled by a cult of personality, a sickness once seen in Sen. Joe McCarthy, Mussolini, Marcos, Franco and would-be-dictators-for-life who usually arise from enslaved and exploited nations. Such a cult now holds power in the “land of the free” and home of the intimidated.
This is not the country I sought to serve when I volunteered for Vietnam or invested 20-plus years in developing and implementing environmental protections. How could I face my father, a professional Army officer of 25 years, and tell him about the generals and professional politicians who have publicly adored this faux-president, Donald Trump. “Home of the Brave,” indeed.
Before Trump pushed his personality into politics there were so many things that needed honest and brave attention. Even if Trump and his lackeys disappeared tomorrow, it would take years to clean up the misdeeds of these cultists. I want my America back.
Bruce Jones, Modesto
