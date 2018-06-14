Do you need further proof of Donald Trump’s idiocy?

Over the past week the idiocy of Donald Trump’s foreign policy has been on full display.
First, in a statement that could only come from a compromised individual, Trump said Russia should be re-admitted to the G-7. Russia was expelled when they forcibly annexed Crimea from Ukraine. They’ve done nothing to warrant reconsideration.
Further, while wealthy countries import more than they export, Trump believes the failed mercantilist ideology that trade deficits are bad. He boorishly denigrated Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. However, our trade balance with Canada is nearly proportional; they’re our largest export partner, almost equaling our exports to the entire European Union.
Finally, previous U.S. presidents have not met with North Korea because they didn’t want to legitimize a brutal dictatorship. Yet, there was Trump, fawning over Kim Jong Un, and delivering nothing of substance. North Korea’s abhorrent record on human rights? That wasn’t discussed.
With few exceptions, the GOP has abandoned their supposed principles and have coddled a man-child who is clearly unfit for office. History will not be kind to Trump or his enablers.
Christopher C. Doll, Salida
