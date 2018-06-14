Somebody got a great deal in Singapore, but it wasn’t Trump or America

The art of the Singapore deal certainly went to Kim Jong Un. We should not be surprised because we know that those who don’t know history are destined to repeat it. The U.S. has had “agreements” with North Korea before (2005 and 1994). As George W. Bush and Bill Clinton could have told Donald Trump, the Kims are good at making promises but even better at breaking them.
Before meeting with Trump, Kim was just an illegitimate tyrant who had no real standing among the powerful nations of the world. Now look at him. He can tell the world how he exacted certain promises from the United States: no more “war games” (our biggest negotiating chip), the weakening of economic sanctions and quite possibly an invitation to the White House.
I’d say Trump sold the U.S. down the river – and proved himself really lousy at making deals. Who are these idiots in Washington who refuse to stand up to our own tyrant?
Michael Fuller, Turlock
