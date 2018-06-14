Trump policy of separating children from parents is cruel, ineffective

The hardline policy of the Trump administration of separating children from their parents at the southern border is supposed to act as a deterrent. But I believe it is doomed to fail. If a parent is willing to give his life to protect his children, what makes Jeff Sessions think that, as hard as it might be, parents won’t be willing to risk being separated from them?
Here’s a question: Isn’t it better for a child to be separated from his parents than to be left to die?
What’s the solution? The underlying causes of migration need to be addressed and we desperately need a comprehensive immigration reform.
Attorney General Sessions said, “If people don’t want to be separated from their children, they should not bring them with them.”
That comment is heartless, inconsiderate and repugnant. Many of these immigrants are fleeing for their lives. I wonder if he would be willing to leave his own children behind. He also said, “We’ve got to get this message out. You’re not given immunity.”
I just have a message for him: No one is immune from God’s judgment. “With the measure that you measure, it will be measured to you.” (Matt 7:2)
Fr. Misael Avila, Riverbank
