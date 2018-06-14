Democrats need to band together to help get Denham out of office

I want to thank all the candidates who had the interest and courage to participate in the recent primary electoral process. I suspect it’s no fun to run for office. Now, I would like to see a joint statement or individual statements from all the losing Democratic candidates who ran for the CA-10 congressional seat urging their supporters to get behind Josh Harder.
Let’s not have a rerun of the last general election where divisions within the Democratic electorate caused some to sit on the sidelines letting Trump get elected. Whether you like Josh or not, he is our chance to flip the district. The important thing is to get a Democrat in office. Only by standing together can we hope to win.
James Peck, Modesto
Comments