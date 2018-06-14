Denham a ‘champion’ of healthcare company donations, not innovations

I was a bit surprised last week when I received a flier in the mail announcing that Congressman Jeff Denham had received an award for being the 2018 Champion of Health Care Innovation. The reason for the shock was that this is the same congressman who has voted more than 60 times to repeal the Affordable Care Act – which, if passed, would have thrown more than 100,000 of the people he claims to represent off their health care.
I decided to do a little digging and look into the origin of the American Life Sciences Innovation Counsel and their highly coveted champion award. What you find is that their headquarters is a PO Box in a UPS store in Washington, DC. The organization is a 501C non-profit, so they are not required to disclose any sources of their funding or even what they actually do that is so innovative.
Five members of their board have ties to the pharmaceutical industry, so you can rest assured that campaign contributions and political favors are part of their agenda.
The time has come for the people of the Central Valley to replace Rep. Jeff Denham in November.
James Nelson, Tracy
Comments