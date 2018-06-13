Without North Modesto Kiwanis, there would be no Graffiti celebration

Another outstanding Graffiti celebration has come and gone. Those of us in the local street-rod community look forward to this event each year. Over the past 20 years we have watched this event grow and evolve into one of this community’s most successful charitable events with all monies benefiting local charities. This club has worked closely with community officials to develop a working partnership which many before them were unable to accomplish. It is that partnership that has facilitated the return and development of a Graffiti celebration.
The Kiwanis roll out the hospitality wagon for car participants who attend complete with coffee, donuts and cold water. Club members are attentive and always polling car owners for ways to improve the event. Without the commitment and hard work of the Kiwanis and their working partnership with the city fathers, it is very likely a Graffiti celebration would not exist in Modesto today. So it is with great appreciation we thank the North Modesto Kiwanis for their contributions to our community.
John and Peggy Kearney, Modesto
Comments