Trump too delicate for Griffin joke, but what about threats to Obama?

A week ago, Donald Trump’s spokeswoman, Sarah Three Names, again invoked the Kathy Griffin “severed head of Trump” incident from last year, somehow equating it to some of the racist hate which had arisen. On the internet, Griffin has been saying that she is still getting death threats! The sort of thing Griffin shared with us is not very unusual – here’s something in the other direction, from 2016.
I was channel surfing in mid-2016 when I came upon a scene on one of the outdoor channels. Two good ol’ Southern white boys were walking toward the camera, in camo clothes and with their assault rifles across their chests. One of them was carrying a dead, bleeding coyote. He sneered at the camera and said, “I think I’ll call him Obama!” Someone behind the camera mumbled something, which I suppose was “maybe you shouldn’t say that.” The coyote killer then said, still with a sneer, “I meant Osama – they sound a lot alike!”
The network still let that scene make it onto the national airwaves! I wonder if the Secret Service had a chat with those guys, as they allegedly did with Griffin?
Paul Desrosiers, Sonora
