Regulations? They’re only for people who don’t have money

Re “Trump Bump real deal for business” (Letters, June 10): You are quite right. “Regulatory burdens” are bad for “business.” Now you can dump your toxic fumes into the air – who needs “family planning”?
You can drill for oil on the beaches of California – we’re all tired of looking at those boring beaches. Now we can pollute the drinking water to keep population growth under control.
We can finally dig up all that national and state park land – more jobs, hurray!
Thanks to VP Mike Pence and his god Trump we can remove the warning labels from cigarettes, toys, etc. Who needs bridges that stand and cars that run with seat belts?
Worker protections and minimum wages – who needs them? Driver’s licenses and driving regulations are boring; dump them.
If you want to discriminate against any category of people, the Trump supreme court says “do as your god tells you.”
Who needs public schools – just memorize your favorite bible verse. Go to a foreign country to recruit scientists who can read and write.
You get the idea. Regulations are job killers! Now walk quietly to the unregulated bank with that extra money. Oh, and yes, our taxes went UP, not down.
Ken Garst, Turlock
