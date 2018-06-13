Jeff Denham is helping to replace my roof

I am a retired military veteran and my wife and I live in a mobile home park in Oakdale. Recently, we found that our roof was failing and needed to be replaced. Living on a fixed income, this would have been almost fiscally impossible and my wife and I were scared to death we would be forced to move from our home. We felt hopeless until Congressman Jeff Denham and veterans service groups stepped in and advocated on our behalf. Due to their efforts, my wife and I can stay in our home and our roof is being replaced. My wife and I thank Denham for his efforts and being a true public servant.
David LaRoy, Oakdale
