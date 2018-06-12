Trump is a danger to our nation whether his followers can see it or not

I can’t! I can’t accept anything this supposed “President” puts forth. While I am grateful that a summit with North Korea is happening, I feel it’s only a photo-op for a person that loves the optics and plays to it. Prove me wrong.
Donald Trump reminds me of a Jim Jones or David Koresh who exalted themselves as if they were God to their followers, leading to eventual death. Trump’s “it’s the economy stupid” approach would be OK if that is all it is. It’s not. He’s breaking alliances with our friends and cozying up to our adversaries. He literally looks upset with our allies in their presence and smiles like a child when with leaders of countries that want our demise.
Don’t forget the Oval Office visit by two Russians after he fired James Comey. His defense of Russian leader Vladimir Putin is suspect; Putin must be happy to be getting such a return on his investment. I’m sick of this whole operation in our government right now and hope we will be able to survive as a Democracy.
At the moment, I’m not so sure. I hope for the best but expect the worst. Autocracy coming?
Yvonne Hudson, Modesto
