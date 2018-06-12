Both Berryhill, Damrell were excellent opponents; may the best man win

I sincerely want to thank everyone who helped with my campaign for Stanislaus County Supervisor, District 4. There is nothing more invigorating for me than the enthusiastic sharing of ideas and finding those who share common goals with me. I will continue to be humbled by the support and generosity you showed me. I am truly blessed.
Unfortunately, we won’t be taking our campaign to a November runoff.
There are, however, two gentleman who will be vying for the privilege of representing you in District 4. Either would make a great county supervisor. I can honestly say, I enjoyed our forums together and I could see that we were all learning from one another as we each had very different life experiences and qualifications. Both were true gentleman to me. That, I will never forget.
Good luck Sen. Tom Berryhill and Frank Damrell. May the best man win.
Janice Keating, Modesto
