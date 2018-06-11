Only the wealthy are heard, so why waste your time voting?

There is much handwringing about low voter turnout. Don’t worry. I submit that voting is a total waste of time – you should spend that time more productively. Just prior to elections, politicians make noises about “representing the people,” whoever “the people” are (let’s sort of agree that “the people” are just working stiffs like you and me).
However, it has been shown that the American political class is almost entirely unresponsive to the political demands of “the people,” both Democrats and Republicans.
Why do I say this. Ninety percent of America’s wealth is concentrated in the hands of the top 1 percent of Americans. Our politicians have passed tax “reform” that further redirects wealth to that group (elites and corporations). Wage stagnation has persisted because of hostility to workers and unions. The racial wealth gap gets wider. We continue to buy weapons we don’t need with money we don’t have further enriching the “military-industrial” complex. But we don’t fix roads, education, healthcare, housing ...
The courts have ruled that money is speech, so only the ultra wealthy get heard. Don’t waste your time voting.
Andrew Ogilvie, Modesto
