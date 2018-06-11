A vote for McClintock is a vote for the same old do-nothing

Tom McClintock has managed to accomplish close to nothing in his four terms. He raises prodigious amounts campaign money, but my review indicates that as much as 80 percent comes from outside our district. Let’s select the fourth largest contributor, the International Wood Products Association (IPWA). Records indicate McClintock got $8,000 from that source.
Something wrong with that? Well, let’s look only at one of their supposed “planks” namely pushing “sustainability” in wood production. Other than the superficial attractiveness of the term, is it realistic?
First, it assumes the current use might be extrapolated into the future (climate change, less rain), until it reaches some limitation.
The “Stone Age” came to a close not because of the absence of rocks. Humans have always been looking for better replacements to resources, and abandoning prior ones. Observe the replacement of coal-fired electricity generation with gas-fired production.
Humankind made those changes, with newer and better ideas. We need a representative who will at least consider new ideas, instead of simply doing what has been done for so long. Jessica Morse will do that. She has a detailed plan for the future in relation to the forest and forestry products. Time for a change!
Timothy McCollum, Tollhouse
Comments