John Mayne has been a prosecutor for almost 20 years. He convinced the judges to allow cameras in courtroom during the sentencing hearings of Brandy Rose Devine and Robin Duane Boyer. He should allow cameras in courtrooms during the participation of the “Every 15 Minutes” programs in Modesto. Birgit Fladager is a nice DA, but she has failed to convince the judges to allow cameras in court, failed to provide evidence to court and failed to solve the delay in too many cases. Mayne is the only candidate who can fix the DA office and rebuild justice for the victims’ family.
Jack R. Fahy, Modesto
