What a great district; thanks to those who helped in my run for Congress

I want to thank the voters across Congressional District 10 and the hundreds of supporters, donors, endorsers and volunteers who helped us run a clean, fair and honorable campaign for Congress.
As an ER nurse, school board member, mother of six and community volunteer, I have spent my life working to deliver quality healthcare, improve our schools and help those in our community who are suffering. Although we were unsuccessful on election night, those issues are my passion and I will continue to fight for them.
One of the great joys of running for Congress was to have the opportunity to talk to people every day, in communities throughout the district, about their needs, concerns, and passions. As I said many times on the campaign trail, I love this district where I have spent my life, and the people I met along the way just confirmed my faith in our potential.
While final ballots have yet to be counted, we believe the outcome will not change. I hope we can all now come together to support Josh Harder in his attempt to defeat Jeff Denham in November and turn around this Congress and our country.
Sue Zwahlen, Modesto
