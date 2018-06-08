Allowing most violent inmates into prison’s general population is a mistake

Re “State prisons phase out yards for ‘sensitive needs’ inmates” (Page 5A, May 27): The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is switching up their housing unit arrangements, according to The Modesto Bee. Reporter Nashelly Chavez explains how the Folsom State Prison, “a low-level facility hopes to establish as a new ‘non-designated’ facility.”
This means that the CDCR no longer wants to segregate certain inmates: rapists, child molesters, gang dropouts, etc. What are they thinking? This can be so dangerous for so many people. Prison officials are saying that by separating these inmates they have found no positive result and that there are new gangs being created because of the separation.
What they fail to realize is that gangs can be created anywhere, anytime and at anyplace. Throwing these “special needs” inmates back in with the general population will only create extreme chaos and put lives in jeopardy. Yes, the rapists and molesters deserve the worst of the worst; however, they are still human beings and releasing them into the wild is like casting a death sentence on them.
Skyler Lemmons, Modesto
