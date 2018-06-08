Sure LeBron’s great, but he can’t do it alone

Re “Ninth finals brings another huge challenge for LeBron” (Page 2B, May 29): The NBA finals have been repetitive. LeBron James has been in the last nine season finals. He has faced the finals pressures more than any other basketball player. Sure, he is the best player in the league, but he receives way too much recognition.
It’s not fair to speak about one player only and not his teammates who help him. Cavalier fans expect LeBron to have the best finals of his life to become champs. The only problem is if we look at his stats, he’s doing everything possible to win each game.
All the pressure is on LeBron to win the ring. If he does not perform excellent during the game, the blame for losing will be on him. If the Cavaliers lose this final series, basketball fans will think he is no longer the best player in the world. The Cavaliers’ main All-Star player is indeed LeBron, but he is not the only player on the team. The pressures put on by the media should be equally spread on the whole team.
David Rocha, Riverbank
Comments