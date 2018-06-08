We normals must vote the liberals all the way out of the state

This message is to conservative readers; if you’re a liberal, don’t bother reading. We, the normal thinkers (conservatives), must wake up to the following:
The ultimate goal of the left is to have a compliant, permanent underclass. To get that, they need to bring in more needy lower class (third-world) people. To achieve this goal, they have to run out the middle class.
The left doesn’t care who they rule over as long as they rule. The upper-income class goes along because they can afford the high costs, and they want the low-cost labor (third-world people) and they don’t have to live with any of these people and the problems they bring.
The reality is we, the middle class, are the targets of the left. They want us gone. I know that there is a great silent majority out here that can vote this liberal cabal out of power. If we stand for what’s right – and of course we normals always do – there will be a brighter future for California. We normals can do it! Vote the liberal faction out of this state, it’s our right and our duty to protect our freedom! Vote the bums out this November
John Mendosa, Ceres
