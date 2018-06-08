Josh Harder’s ‘victory-lap letter’ could be premature; is arrogant

Re “Josh Harder looking forward to challenge of facing Jeff Denham” (Online, June 6): Democrat Josh Harder is leading by 850 votes according to the Secretary of State’s website. Thousands of votes are still to be counted and the battle over who will face Jeff Denham is far from decided. I find Josh Harder’s victory lap letter to The Modesto Bee both arrogant and premature. Harder is already showing his elitism by disrespecting the vast majority of voters (over 4 in 5) who actually voted for someone else. News flash to Harder: The election is not over!
Doug Tejeda, Modesto
