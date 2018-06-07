It’s time for Democrats to coalesce around Josh Harder

The people in California’s Congressional District 10 have chosen Josh Harder to go against Republican Jeff Denham this November.
We all need to spend some time and look within ourselves and figure out what we want from our Representative to Congress. As a district, we were only 400 votes from having absolutely no progressive candidate available in November. That was my biggest fear looking into this election. I am grateful some candidates put their egos aside and dropped out of the race for the greater good.
It’s time for every voter who is not satisfied with the work Denham is doing in Washington to put aside their differences and help Harder take down Denham. I have spent a significant part of the last two years working with local activists to make a positive change in my community, and I will be spending the next 153 days making sure we elect Josh Harder to Congress. All I ask is for everyone to take on a “Not me, Us” mentality in the coming months.
Juan Vazquez, Ceres
