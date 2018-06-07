It’s clear that this district still stands with Denham

One could use many adjectives to describe Rep. Jeff Denham. After last night’s primary election win, “survivor” is the word that comes to my mind. After being the Democrats No. 1 target and facing out-of-district funding and volunteers, Denham’s landslide victory speaks volumes.
This district made it crystal clear it will not be a victim of the “Blue Wave” experts predicted in the national primaries. Two-time loser Michael Eggman, and liberal Josh Harder did not garner near the expected support. The Democrats should think about removing Denham as their No. 1 target. It’s clear this district stands with Denham.
Courtney Winter, Waterford
