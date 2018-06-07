Denham doesn’t stoop to mudslinging; he’s earned my vote

Many of us have had our mailboxes filled to the brim with negative ads about the candidates running for this congressional seat. Over the months, these can get extremely tiresome and it makes me long for the days of issue-based campaigning. I have been pleasantly surprised that Jeff Denham’s mailers and ads were based on issues. After all, we send our representatives to D.C. to work on issues, not name-calling.
Denham has proven he can solve issues in Washington. Being the Democrats’ No. 1 target, Denham was subjected to relentless attacks. My hat is off to Denham and his campaign for focusing on the issues that matter, not childish mudslinging. Denham, by staying focused on the issues, has earned my vote.
Lee Clipper, Waterford
