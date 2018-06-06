Josh Harder looking forward to challenge of facing Jeff Denham

Dear California District 10,
I am humbled by this district’s show of support last night for my run for Congress. I ran along side candidates I deeply respect, like Michael Eggman, Ted Howze, Sue Zwhalen and Virginia Madueño. The issues these candidates brought attention to are so important to our community, from healthcare to Dreamers, to jobs and I commend them for underscoring just how important these issues are.
Going into November, I need your help. Running against Jeff Denham, we are fighting corporate interests, lobbyists and special interests who have inundated Denham with just enough resources to represent their interests in Washington, D.C. – not ours. I’m running to represent our community. To do that, I humbly ask for your help heading into November: knocking on doors, talking to your neighbors and hosting house parties.
Your support means a lot and I look forward to building this campaign together.
Josh Harder, candidate for congress, District 10
