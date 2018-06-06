Taking a knee during National Anthem is not disrespectful

Taking a knee during the playing of the National Anthem is not showing disrespect to the flag or the military, but a way to make a statement to catch the attention of the audience. Basketball and football players are taking a knee to protest police brutality and racial inequality. In no way are they doing anything to harm another person, yet some people in America believe the athletes are protesting the wrong way.
Basketball and football are two of the most watched sports in the America. Recently, NBA players have been able to slide through the cracks and be able to take a knee during the National Anthem without being ripped apart. NFL players have had a harder time peacefully protesting without policies being shoved down their throats. It’s another way to not only silence the black community, but also take away their right to peaceful protest.
I understand that most of the players have not experienced police brutality or racial injustice. Just because they haven’t experienced it doesn’t mean they can’t protest to stop it from happening to someone else. They have the power to change the way people see African Americans.
Ashanti Thurston, Modesto
