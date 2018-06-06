Supreme Court decision on bakery case seems like a step backwards

Re “High court sides with baker who turned away gay couple” (Front Page, June 5): The SCOTUS majority held for the Colorado baker on two issues. The state commission’s disparaging comments about religion (the comments by the commissioners were wrong!). And, that three other bakers were not penalized by the commission for refusing to put “demeaning” comments on an ordered cake.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said in her dissent, “(Jack) Phillips declined to make a cake that he found offensive where the offensiveness of the product was determined solely by the identity of the customer requesting it. The three other bakeries declined to make cakes where their objection to the product was due to the demeaning message the requested product would literally display.”
Using the majority’s logic, not that many years ago an “artist” baker could refuse to make a cake for an interracial couple based on the baker’s sincerely held religious beliefs.
Would you accept the SCOTUS argument in such a case?
Gary W. Kinard, Gustine
