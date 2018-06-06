Better ways to handle providing news of a bomb threat

Re “Bomb threat evacuation was a ‘field trip’ for some, scary for many” (Page 3A, May 23): As a parent of an elementary student, the bomb threat at Sinclare Elementary School a couple of weeks ago was very scary.
I am relieved to read transporting the students went smoothly and there were no bombs found on campus. Many parents would say this situation was handled well, but the thing I do not agree with is the recording sent out to parents. I felt great sympathy for the parents because the recording did not include where to pick up students. Most parents found out through social media.
Nothing would panic a parent more than knowing their child’s school is in danger and not knowing where to pick up their child. The article states the recording said there was a threat at their school and they were taking precautions, but did not say where parents could pick up their children. I would have reviewed the recording to make sure it did not leave any questions unanswered – where kids can be picked up, what time, and what the school was doing to make sure everyone was accounted for. It was nice to read the students received lunch and there was no real threat found.
Vanessa Hernandez, Modesto
