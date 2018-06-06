The depth of Trump’s immorality knows no bottom

Donald Trump’s henchmen found guilty. No problem. Just press the pardon button.
Donald Trump found guilty. No problem. Just press the pardon button.
We have seen the Constitution and the Bill of Rights not only trampled on but soiled by the stench of criminal activities facilitated by the Trump administration. Even under the worst presidents there was at least a hint or trace of common decency. Somehow the more base and debauched Trump becomes, the stronger his followers become. Historians will have a field day trying to find out what caused this loss of reason and inability to empathize.
In fairness to those lost souls, I genuinely hope it was due to some chemical interaction or some faulty water source. Once the problem is found and corrected you will be welcomed back and given another chance. That is what makes America Great!
Brooks Judd, Turlock
