Trump has never heard of the Golden Rule or being a good neighbor

The majority of the Republicans in Congress backing up President Trump’s bad behavior by saying it is a result of his “being frustrated” are offering such a lame excuse.
You know who’s frustrated? The majority of the citizens of our country.
We’re frustrated with Trump’s non-stop lying without conscience. Frustrated with his denigrating of the NFL players by calling them unpatriotic for offering a peaceful protest before games and even suggesting they don’t belong in this country. Frustrated with his unbelievable affronts to our allies, using a unprecedented tariff against them and then calling our strongest allied countries “a security risk.”
It is repugnant behavior from the leader of our country. These allies have supported us during war and peace, and for decades they have watched our back. Trump’s continued bad behavior shows his unwillingness to learn and benefit from history. His lack of morality and inability to grasp even the most basic concept of doing what’s right shows proves one thing: In President Trump’s world even the Golden Rule has been broken.
Barbara Porter, Groveland
