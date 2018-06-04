Ceres will gut fire service if the council closes station 2 on Pecos Road

On Tuesday, May 29th, at the Ceres City Council meeting, council members were presented a budget proposal for the 2018-19. The presentation contained staffing information for each department within the city, including the Ceres fire department. Council members voiced their desire to add personnel to the police department, parks maintenance, and the recreation department.
However, when councilmembers were presented with maintaining the same number of firefighters and fire stations that were budgeted for last year, they expressed the desire to explore the idea of reducing the number of firefighters and fire stations. The council members instructed the city manager/acting fire chief to present them with budget information showing the fire department with only two stations with four firefighters at each. At no time did the council members request information about potential impacts to response standards, GIS mapping or other potential effects of closing a station.
The Ceres City Council already closed fire station 3 (420 E. Service Road) in March. Closing fire station 2 (830 Pecos Road) would be extremely detrimental to our ability to respond to emergencies within Ceres.
Bill Calderon Jr., Stockton
