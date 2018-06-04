Show some common sense and a little courtesy while driving

Why do some of you drivers:
Not pull over for an emergency vehicle?
Merge into traffic on a freeway traveling 25 mph?
Stay in the fast lane of the freeway doing 50 mph while people pass you on the right, then pull in front of you giving you the finger?
Go fast to a side road or driveway then slam on your brakes and then turn on your turn signal and turn?
Use the dirt shoulder of the road, throwing rocks onto other cars, to pass other cars waiting in traffic?
When merging into one lane during road construction and every other car is allowing a car to merge into the lane and you have to crowd in behind the vehicle that just merged into the single lane?
You have another vehicle stop to let you merge into traffic, and don’t have the common courtesy to wave thanks?
People like you shouldn’t be allowed to breed or vote. Show some respect, and common sense while driving.
Samuel H, Newnam, Modesto
Comments