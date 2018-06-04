From a financial perspective, the Trump Bump is real

I’m a financial professional. At every seminar or conference I have attended the last 16 months it has been universally accepted that the Trump Bump is due to the new attitude in business created by its namesake. Optimism immediately rose that taxes were lowered along with the regulatory burden.
If you’re not in business you have no idea how odious Washington bureaucrats had become in the anti-business Obama administration. His people were academics who looked at business as a necessary evil, but evil for sure. The Trump Administration realizes business is what drives the economy.
For Democrats to claim it was Obama is unrealistic. I’m supposed to believe it took eight years for his policies to work and they magically did so right after the election? No, it was a rise in confidence and certainty in the business sector. According to CNN Obama averaged 1.8 percent GDP growth over eight years, two-thirds the historical average of 2.9 percent and never once attained even average growth. By contrast Reagan’s last six years averaged 3.5 percent.
But reasonable analysis states emphatically Trump’s policies shoved our economy into high gear. I didn’t vote for Trump is 2016. But 2020 is likely to be another story.
Art Rossetti, Manteca
