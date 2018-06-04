Some really strange and awful decisions on streets in and around Modesto

I have lived here over 40 years and continue to be amazed at decisions made regarding streets. Some of my least favorite design flaws.
▪ The CarMax entrance is a 12-feet by 10-feet concrete berm that juts into McHenry Avenue. In five or so years 5, it’s been run over God knows how many times! In April, two 4-foot-tall signs were sheared off with car parts scattered 20 to 30 feet. The berm should be removed.
▪ Charity Way, just past Nino’s on north McHenry, started as a dirt road into the industrial area then was paved a couple years ago. Those turning onto Charity Way from northbound McHenry have no turn lane and had to cross two double-yellow lines. In April, 10 to 15 CalTrans workers spent a Sunday grinding away one of the double yellow lines. There is still no turn lane.
▪ The latest brilliant project is on College Avenue and lower Tully, reconfiguring four lanes to two. Parking is now in the middle of the street. I hereby change the street names from College and Tully Avenues to Strangle One and Strangle Two.
Now our leaders are considering treating J Street to the same strangling effect, squeezing 4 lanes into 2. When will it end?
Newby Herrick, Modesto
