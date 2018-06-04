Alanis spent 30 minutes listening to me in the rain

The election is coming up and there are a few races I feel are very important. Specifically, the Juan Alanis for Sheriff and Ted Howze for Congressional District 10 races.
I attend many public events and really did my research. I originally supported Jeff Dirkse until I found out that he was endorsed by the Modesto Police Officers Association and met Juan, who listened to me for 30 minutes in the rain.
An important flashback to 2013 is when I created the Vote No On Measure X Facebook page, which opposed a tax increase to go into the general fund as it was not a specific tax increase for public safety even though it was portrayed that way. The MPOA’s efforts barely lost in that vote and luckily it did not pass. However, the MPOA raised officers’ salaries anyways.
And for Ted Howze’s race it seems very important if you are thinking about voting for Denham to reconsider and vote for Howze as he has and will actually listen to his constituents. He also is a moderate conservative, but is not a RINO. We really need to lock two Republicans into this race or we are doomed for getting a Democrat elected and more tax increases.
Ryan Schambers, Modesto
