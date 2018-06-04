Charisma, determination make Madueño best candidate for Congress

If you’ve met Virginia Madueño, there’s a good chance she has your vote and you might even be knocking on doors for her. She inspires and wins the loyalty of those who meet her. She’s the only Democrat who can beat Jeff Denham in November, and she is capable of bringing the change to Congress we all desperately want.
Every candidate will tell you what you want to hear. Healthcare? “I’ll fix that!” Jobs? “I’ll create those!” But Virginia has a track record that shows she’ll break the trend in Congress and get things done. While serving on Riverbank City Council and during her time as mayor, she honed her combination of charisma and strength to get deals done. She made tough decisions during difficult times that were fair, and negotiated deals that put her people first.
She has the skills and experience, and is genuine, with an inherent desire to serve. She doesn’t just show up during campaign season and only when it’s for her benefit. She’s been here, supporting the community for decades.
I’m voting for Virginia Madueño on June 5 because she is the most experienced, most qualified, hardest-working candidate, who will represent us well.
Andrew Nosrati, Turlock
