Democrats, Independents and thinking Republicans should vote for Bateson

The rural areas of Congressional District 4 face tremendous challenges – fire, drought, lack of reliable high-speed internet, dwindling medical and dental care, rising and sometimes unavailable homeowners insurance, the list goes on and on.
For years, this district has been represented by a man who doesn’t believe in government, except for assuring himself a government paycheck, benefits and a pension. Tom McClintock doesn’t even live in the district.
Democrats, Independents and thinking Republicans deserve better – an energetic, smart, moderate representative who can thoughtfully tackle our many challenges. Regina Bateson is the daughter of the district who can and will get the job done.
Her main Democratic opponent, Jessica Morse, like McClintock, did not live in the 4th Congressional District until she decided to run for office. She’s never paid taxes or held a job here. Every voter of the 4th District should look to Regina Bateson for effective and ethical representation.
Darlene and John Ruiz, Arnold
