As I serve my country, I’m trying to live up to my dad’s example

I am writing in support of the re-election of Stanislaus County District 3 Supervisor, and my dad, Terry Withrow.
My dad’s compassion, professionalism, leadership and, most importantly, his selfless service have been an inspiration to me throughout my life. His example inspired me to serve our country in a variety of difficult and dangerous postings throughout Africa and the Middle East. Throughout my tours of duty, I’ve seen firsthand the importance of having leaders like my dad who sacrifice for those they are entrusted with leading, and who have the courage and integrity to do the right thing even when that might not be easy or popular.
Over the past eight years of my dad’s service as Stanislaus County Supervisor, he has not only consistently demonstrated competence and professionalism in working on behalf of District 3 and all county residents, but has done so through sacrificing time from his business and family. These are the characteristics of a true leader and public servant.
My dad’s professionalism, integrity, selfless service and true leadership are character traits I strive to emulate each day. This election day, please re-elect my dad, Terry Withrow, as District 3 Supervisor.
Michael Withrow, Dulles, Va.
Comments