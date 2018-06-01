We don’t need another poser in Congress, send Zwahlen not Harder

I can spot a wannabe career politician when I see one, and it looks like Josh Harder.
He hasn’t lived in the district since high school and only moved here to run for a vulnerable congressional seat. Josh’s money comes from outside the district, which makes me wonder where his priorities will be after election day.
Josh is trying to portray himself as an expert on healthcare reform, a field in which he has zero experience. He made a living as a venture capitalist and signed up to teach one class so he can call himself a teacher.
Does Josh Harder really think voters in CD-10 are this naïve? I see Josh for who he really is, a sham.
We need a candidate who provides a real contrast to Jeff Denham. That person is Sue Zwahlen. She’s lived in and has served the Valley for 60 years, as a healthcare professional for 40 years, school board member for two terms, and on countless other committees advocating for people of the Valley. If you look at her contribution list, they are homegrown donors and names of people and businesses you would recognize. That’s who should represent our Valley.
Corey Winter, Ripon
