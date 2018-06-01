Birgit Fladager is a true warrior for justice; re-elect her

She is a warrior for justice. I have been in law enforcement for over 40 years, and have worked as a DA investigator for the last 12. Birgit Fladager has brought the office into the 21st century by upgrading our computer systems, equipment and procedures. There is a reason she was voted Woman of the Year.
Recently, she modernized our office by going paperless. There will always be growing pains especially from those who do not like change. She is the only candidate who has served our country – Birgit was a U.S. Navy officer prosecuting criminals even before coming to our county.
When it comes to locking up child molesters and murders, she’s “tough as nails!” Just ask Scott Peterson, whom she personally prosecuted. He complains about her, too.
Birgit always has her door open to anyone who wants to talk to her, and I’m proud she is our District Attorney.
Glenn Gulley, Oakdale
