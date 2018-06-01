Allow Don Davis to bring his excellence in education to all of Stanislaus County

Don Davis is the most qualified candidate for Stanislaus County Superintendent of Schools. His 36 years of experience demonstrate his proven capabilities, and his willingness to serve education beyond his own district is well-known.
Don contributes his expertise to county-wide initiatives to improve early literacy education, mathematics instruction and college and career readiness. I remember the first year California released data, and Don’s district in Waterford led Merced, Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties in graduating students prepared for college and career. That’s the kind of county superintendent we need!
I’ve been an educator for 20 years, and now serve as a principal in Waterford. Superintendent Davis is always approachable and thoughtful. He is a problem-solver, and his desire to support students and families with a “service above self” mentality is unrivaled. He is open-minded, embraces technology in the classroom and is committed to ensuring our children obtain competitive skills as they enter college and the workforce. It is time for Don’s leadership, heart, and competence to extend beyond Waterford!
I hope education-minded voters join me in supporting Don Davis for Stanislaus County Superintendent of School.
Yvette Fagundes-Hall, La Grange
