Denham’s ‘award’ is from a group that wants us paying more for drugs, care

Let’s shed a little light on the half-page advertisement that ran in the paper congratulating Jeff Denham on his award from the American Life Sciences Innovation Council. It’s a fake award created by a special-interest lobby group that represents big money in the pharmaceutical and medical device industry.
A quick look at the group’s website reveals they want “strong intellectual property protection,” which means no patent expirations. They want “adequate reimbursement driven by market forces,” which means high prices on their pharmaceutical and medical devices. They want “access to capital,” which means they want money, probably government grants. They are also committed to a mass communication strategy aimed at tricking the public into supporting their greed, which explains the fake award and the advertisement.
Considering who these people are, maybe it’s no surprise Denham “won” their fake award. This trickery can’t obscure the fact that Jeff Denham voted to end healthcare coverage and eliminate healthcare jobs for thousands of people here in the Valley. As if that weren’t bad enough, now he and his lobbyist pals are trying to deceive us into thinking he is a healthcare champion. It is beyond shameful.
Gina Oltman, Hughson
Comments