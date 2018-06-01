As a millennial, I want someone like Harder who can help bring jobs to our Valley

I have had a number of opportunities to help out with the Josh Harder campaign for Congress and have been very impressed with the organization and professionalism of the Harder Team. When I read the letter to the editor from someone complaining about Harder receiving outside campaign funds, I was perplexed because the allegations were unfounded.
It is true that Harder has received some campaign contributions from outside the area; however, over 50 percent of Harder’s donations come from within Stanislaus County, but many are not large enough to be registered with the Federal Election Commission.
I recently returned to Modesto from attending the University of Nevada. As a millennial, I want Modesto to be a viable, productive community with job opportunities. I want our community to grow, where people can afford housing and stimulate our economy with their earnings. It is important that someone like Harder, with his business background and abilities to network with businesses throughout the country to bring good employers to the area, is elected as our representative to Congress.
We would be fortunate to have someone like Josh Harder, with his intelligence, commitment and resources, to make this happen.
Vanessa Pasa, Modesto
