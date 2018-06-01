Why penalize Ripon’s seniors? We can, and must, do better than Measure A

In Ripon, we are a community that shares our responsibilities and burdens equally among all residents. Measure A will change that. The proposed special tax to fully fund a fire station on the edge of town will require that seniors who live in independent, assisted and skilled nursing facilities, like Bethany Home, in central Ripon pay twice the parcel tax that residents will pay who live closest to the outlying station.
Fire board members point out that Bethany Home will be responsible for the taxes and is not required to pass the tax onto residents. Of course they do. Bethany Home is a non-profit organization. They must pass on the expense.
Bethany Home is a jewel to the community and has received numerous awards for the excellent housing and services provided to our seniors. Now we are saying to Bethany Home residents that several hundred of you must pay double what several thousands of the rest of us will pay.
I am voting against Measure A because this unfairness is disrespectful to seniors. We can and must do better than Measure A.
Wesley Villines, Ripon
Comments