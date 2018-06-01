Ask ‘What if ...’ and vote for Virginia Madueno

What if … we elected someone who truly represents the diversity of the Valley – not an inexperienced venture capitalist, but someone who has worked the issues this Valley faces –jobs, transportation, immigration reform – who is knowledgeable on the issues, like water and healthcare, because she dealt with them personally or in government.
What if … the Valley had a real voice to represent the voices of hard-working people, from immigrants to farmers to older Americans, to dreamers – a voice who represented all of these diverse interests in District 10 – the voice of a farmworker’s daughter who has seen both sides of agricultural issues firsthand, the voice of a locally educated business woman, who’s helped develop more business. She knows the struggles of growing a business here. As a past mayor and councilperson, she knows the difference between running a government and running a business.
What if … we could use the collective power of our vote, not money, to elect the most experienced candidate for District 10 – Virginia Madueno for Congress!
Carol Richard, Modesto
