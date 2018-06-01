We need someone in Congress who won’t cave in to those with most money

Josh Harder has won our vote and support. This district needs a fresh, highly talented and hardworking representative like Josh in Congress who will listen to the needs of “all” of his constituents and fight for the people he represents, not cave to politics like Jeff Denham has done on healthcare and other important issues. In addition, Harder supports fair immigration reform, a strong public education system and will fight to end Citizen’s United and institute electoral reform.
We need someone who is honest and hardworking and cannot be corrupted and bought by the monies of a super PAC. We need Josh Harder in Congress to work for us!
Angela and Tony Adamo, Modesto
