Rolling back consumer protections against bad banks was a mistake

I can’t believe Congress could agree to the rollback of the Dodd-Frank Act of 2010. The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office said his act will make bank bailouts more likely. Are our banks just looking at their bottom lines for possible quick profits? Who is looking down the road to see the possible pitfalls for our country? Remember how poor people lost their homes and any equity they might have had? Remember the events of 2008! Educate yourself about our government and then vote.
Marylou Biglieri, Modesto
