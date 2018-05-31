Kuykendall has humility, integrity and my vote

I am voting for Scott Kuykendall for Superintendent of Stanislaus County Schools not only because I think he is the best qualified – after all, he was hired to work at the Stanislaus County Office of Education, has earned a great reputation as an administrator, and has been instrumental in creating programs to meet the needs of our county residents – but because he is a man of integrity.
I have heard all the candidates speak and what impressed me most about Kuykendall is his humility. He spoke of his team and all they have worked to accomplish at SCOE and didn’t try to take credit for others’ work. I admire that. As a teacher, I know it takes a team of students, parents, teachers, administrators, support staff and classified employees to make a positive impact. I want a county superintendent who respects the hard work of others, which is why Kuykendall gets my vote.
Mamta Harris, Modesto
